In his Aug. 11 op-ed, “ ‘National conservatism’ is ‘Warren conservatism,’ ” George F. Will accurately criticized the arguments of “national conservatives” such as Tucker Carlson as intellectual patinas to President Trump’s economic theories. Those theories are unrelated to the true conservative ideas of intellectuals such as Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman and politicians such as Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

However, Mr. Will was wrong if he intended to suggest that people who identify as conservatives and who voted for Mr. Trump did so because they subscribe to “national conservative” ideas.

Most conservatives who voted for Mr. Trump are under no illusion about him, his economic views or his often clownish, sometimes crude, behavior. We voted for him in 2016, and will vote for him again in 2020, because the alternative is even more frightening: a Democratic Party that shows hostility to free speech, equal protection and due process of law; that pursues policies even more radical and extreme than Mr. Trump’s; that uses smear tactics as a substitute for political dialogue; and that increasingly appears to tolerate anti-Semitic bigotry.

So we vote for Mr. Trump, not because we like him or his odd economic views, but because the alternative is worse — and we hope for a future in which serious adults reassert themselves in our political parties.

Andrew M. Caplan, Arlington

