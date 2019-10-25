The Oct. 22 Metro article “As cost of scooter rides soars, experts say rates may rise even more” noted a dramatic increase in the cost of using e-scooters. While the cost of using these devices is important to their users, there are other serious issues affecting the rest of us. The article included a photograph of three people, seemingly two adults and a child, riding the scooters on what appeared to be a sidewalk next to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. This photo captured at least four violations of the D.C. regulations for using e-scooters: Two people are on one scooter, a child is riding one, no one is wearing a helmet, and scooters are parked in a federal parkland area.