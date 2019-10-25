The D.C. government has proposed nearly doubling the number of scooters to 10,000. This is unacceptable. Scooters represent a serious danger, especially to seniors and the visually impaired. Regulations are flagrantly violated: Scooters are driven on sidewalks in the Central Business District and parked haphazardly, blocking sidewalks, crosswalks and entrances to buildings.
If used properly, scooters can play a role in reducing traffic and pollution and reaching the goals of the Vision Zero Initiative. However, the benefits of scooters come with a serious cost. Measures must be taken to ensure that the benefits of e-scooters can be realized without endangering pedestrians and despoiling the visual landscape of the nation’s capital. Achieving both will be difficult, but it must be done. And soon.
Bill Sisolak, Washington