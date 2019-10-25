The Oct. 22 Metro article “As cost of scooter rides soars, experts say rates may rise even more” noted a dramatic increase in the cost of using e-scooters. While the cost of using these devices is important to their users, there are other serious issues affecting the rest of us. The article included a photograph of three people, seemingly two adults and a child, riding the scooters on what appeared to be a sidewalk next to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. This photo captured at least four violations of the D.C. regulations for using e-scooters: Two people are on one scooter, a child is riding one, no one is wearing a helmet, and scooters are parked in a federal parkland area.

The D.C. government has proposed nearly doubling the number of scooters to 10,000. This is unacceptable. Scooters represent a serious danger, especially to seniors and the visually impaired. Regulations are flagrantly violated: Scooters are driven on sidewalks in the Central Business District and parked haphazardly, blocking sidewalks, crosswalks and entrances to buildings.

If used properly, scooters can play a role in reducing traffic and pollution and reaching the goals of the Vision Zero Initiative. However, the benefits of scooters come with a serious cost. Measures must be taken to ensure that the benefits of e-scooters can be realized without endangering pedestrians and despoiling the visual landscape of the nation’s capital. Achieving both will be difficult, but it must be done. And soon.

Bill Sisolak, Washington

