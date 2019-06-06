As a pediatrician, I am in favor of providing children with more opportunities that promote independence and resilience. However, being left alone in a car for even just 10 minutes on a 67-degree day is not one of them. Lenore Skenazy and Diane Redleaf’s June 2 Outlook essay, “How dare a mother dash in for muffins,” was irresponsible. Contrary to their belief that the idea that “children can die in overheated cars in a matter of minutes is misguided,” it has been documented that on a 70-degree day the temperature inside a car can rise to 89 degrees in 10 minutes and 104 degrees in 30 minutes. A 2005 American Academy of Pediatrics study documented that, even with windows open, a car’s interior temperature can rise 40 degrees within one hour.

There are plenty of ways to increase children’s independence, but leaving them alone in a parked car is not one of them.

Carol Janus, Rockville