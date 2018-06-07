President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on June 6. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Regarding Lawrence H. Summers’s June 5 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The failings of an incoherent trade policy”:

President Trump’s erratic behavior in the realm of tariff policy has been a consistent theme. What is new is the administration’s announced linking of that policy to national security.

The case of Canada is especially disturbing. Two centuries of history, the longest undefended border in the world and shared sacrifice in war have made Canadians our cultural and geographic cousins and unconditional allies.

By placing tariffs on Canadian metals — as well as on European Union and Mexican imports — and framing his action as necessary for national security, Mr. Trump not only is misguided in economic policy but also risks a much wider weakening of relations with our closest allies.

Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.