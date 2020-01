There’s little argument the phone of Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, who owns The Post, was hacked. What’s uncertain is whether Mr. Bezos has concluded it was the Saudis. If Riyadh did take steps to surveil Mr. Bezos, it would be an admission of how the Saudis misunderstand the U.S. business culture and the influence of a technology titan such as Mr. Bezos.