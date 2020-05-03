Stephen Canner, Reston

Peter Singer and Richard Yetter Chappell made the argument in their April 28 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The case for human experiments,” that during a pandemic, the ethics governing human experimentation should be relaxed. Under normal circumstances, research ethics “prohibits exposing human subjects to significant risk,” while during a pandemic, “the overriding aim must be to avoid a potentially catastrophic toll.”

This conclusion points to the fact that ethics, per se, literally adds nothing. Anyone, without the help of ethics, can see that now we need to move ahead more quickly than normal with experimentation, given that the aim is to reduce the disease. If the situation were more dire, the approach taken would have to be that much more draconian. It’s little more than common sense combined with scientific knowledge. Ethics is irrelevant.

William Vaughan Jr., Chebeague Island, Maine

Regarding the May 1 front-page article “Return to work or risk jobless aid, states warn”:

If there was any doubt about how the Republicans feel about working Americans, they have just cleared that up. In his executive order to open meatpacking facilities, President Trump clearly foresaw the risks it imposes on workers. So he included language to shield their employers from liability for whatever happens. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wants to do the same for all businesses. Meanwhile, there are Republicans at the state level who want to be sure they can withdraw unemployment benefits from workers who don’t feel safe returning to work, which is a gratuitous slap in the face for workers. For every worker refusing to risk his life returning to work, there will be three or four who are desperate enough to throw the dice.

Leaders with any sense of decency (or any sense at all) would recognize that ensuring worker safety is a more reliable way to restart the economy. In the case of workers ordered to return to work, the least we can do is provide repeated testing for everyone in the plant, free medical care for workers and immediate family who contract the novel coronavirus, and a place to isolate if they test positive. A couple months ago this would have sounded expensive, but it’s a lot cheaper than keeping businesses on life support until the pandemic magically disappears.