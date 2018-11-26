Regarding the Nov. 22 front-page article “Roberts rebukes Trump’s tweet”:

How much abuse can American democracy withstand? When the chief justice of the United States has to intervene to stand up for the independence of the judiciary, a pillar of our democratic system but a concept too complex for the current occupant of the White House to understand and, hence, respect, it means that we, as a society, are confronting a clear and present danger. No excuses are valid anymore.

Hector R. Reyes, Washington