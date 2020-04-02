Many Arlington voters supported Ms. Dehghani-Tafti because we want an end to prosecuting low-level marijuana possession, an end to jailing mentally ill and addicted people, and an end to the cash-bail system that keeps low-income people in jail awaiting trial. We chose her, not these four unelected judges, to decide prosecution, bail and such issues. If these judges do not understand this, they should resign.
John Reeder, Arlington
Under Virginia law, a prosecutor does not have the discretion to never pursue charges against people engaged in conduct deemed to be criminal by the General Assembly. That would be nullifying a properly passed law. That is how and why the referenced order was issued by the circuit court. It could well be that it is the prosecutor who is second-guessing the elected members of the General Assembly. The proper way to challenge the status quo is to work with the General Assembly and change the law.
William Barnes Lawson Jr., Arlington