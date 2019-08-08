Regarding the Aug. 6 front-page article “Trump condemns bigotry, not guns”:

Mass shootings in the United States tend to be committed by young, white men. Republican members of Congress and the president continue to talk about mental illness as the cause for such violence. But mental illness is more or less evenly distributed in the population as a whole. Few women and few people of color become mass shooters. There must be other reasons that young white men commit these mass shootings.

We need to call these acts what they are: domestic terrorism resulting from ascendant white nationalism. Our elected leaders have the duty to employ effective strategies. One of those strategies may, indeed, include control of high-capacity magazines and some weapons. The Second Amendment is fundamental, but it is not absolute.

Andrea Port Jacobs, Columbia

How overwhelming and frequent do mass shootings have to become until we at least agree to study the problem? I am an orthopedic sports medicine specialist. We were able to significantly reduce the incidence of injuries causing paralysis in tackle football by studying the problem and making simple rule changes. Cali, Colombia, which was one of the most violent cities on the planet, significantly reduced its homicide rate by making some simple, rational laws and regulations. Let’s understand that it doesn’t matter whether we are gun lovers or gun haters. We all agree that these events are awful, and we can at least agree to study the problem rationally.

Ken Fine, Potomac

Some people advocate background checks to prohibit people with diagnosed mental disease or mental disorders from obtaining lethal weapons. As a physician, I can say that no physician can tell with certainty what anyone with a gun might do under any circumstance. Yes, please prohibit guns from those with established psychiatric diagnoses. But that does not preclude a vast number of people who can wreak havoc with no apparent psychiatric diagnosis.

A broader solution, then, is not just keeping weapons of war from psychiatric patients but also banning weapons designed for war and high-capacity magazines. Until Congress addresses this, unfortunately, what we just experienced will be a routine occurrence.

George Smith, Frederick

Read more letters to the editor.