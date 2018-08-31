FORTY-SEVEN years ago, an old lion of the Senate died after serving nearly four decades in the institution. Democrat Richard Brevard Russell Jr. of Georgia was 73. To honor the man many of them had esteemed and revered, Russell’s fellow senators decided to rename the older of what were then two Senate office buildings for him, and named the other for the late senator Everett Dirksen of Illinois.

What mattered most to these colleagues at the time were Russell’s undeniable intellect, courtesy, work ethic and personal honesty. Less determinative, apparently, was the fact that, for his entire career, Russell devoted his considerable talents to despicable causes: segregation and white supremacy. Anti-lynching bills, integration of the armed forces, abolition of poll taxes, civil rights — all earned Russell’s vehement opposition. In contrast to the worst Southern demagogues, his language was civil and his arguments high-minded, which made him more effective than they, unfortunately.

Today, the career of another Senate lion, Republican John McCain of Arizona, cries out for memorialization, and many are suggesting that the Russell Senate Office Building be renamed for him. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has already proposed a bill to that effect. We agree with Mr. Schumer that Mr. McCain deserves a permanent monument of some kind on Capitol Hill. Whatever form that eventually takes, though, we think the main importance of Mr. Schumer’s proposal lies in rekindling a debate over the place of honor currently allotted to Russell.

Yes, this controversy over historical memory is complicated, as they all are. On the redeeming side of the ledger, for Russell, is his legislative work to establish the school lunch program. And, of course, no one is perfect. Mr. McCain certainly wasn’t; in 1983, he opposed making the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. Some are more imperfect than others, though, and it is clear now, even if it was not in 1972, that Russell’s imperfections as a legislator outweighed his attributes. They defined his tenure, in fact. Whereas Mr. McCain sincerely repented his opposition to the King holiday, Russell went to his grave an unapologetic white supremacist.

Confronted with a similar issue regarding whether Yale University should retain the name of alumnus John C. Calhoun on one of its buildings, a committee at that school usefully suggested that contemporary decision-makers consider whether the namesake’s principal legacy fundamentally conflicts with their mission today and whether it was contested during that person’s lifetime — that is, whether the namesake could have reasonably been expected to think and act differently but did not. These criteria could guide what should be a serious reexamination by the Senate of its decision, nearly half a century ago, to honor a man who resisted civil rights well into the 1960s. There has been some quiet progress in this area lately: Florida recently decided to replace the statue of a Confederate general that had stood for the state in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall with Mary McLeod Bethune, a black educator and civil rights leader. Now it is time to change the status quo with respect to Russell.