Regarding the Dec. 18 front-page article “Russian operation targeted Mueller”:

The recently released reports prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee illuminate the extensive nature of the pro-Trump Russian cyberattack against our country. The commentariat is abuzz with renewed criticism of the false information and propaganda found on social media.

After the 2016 election, the Russian effort continued, targeting and undermining special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation. No wonder the Trump base considers the investigation a political witch hunt, especially with the conservative media aiding and abetting the Russians. Another problem is that many congressional Republicans, through hyperpartisan blindness, have rendered themselves “useful idiots” as they, too, attack Mr. Mueller and echo President Trump’s and the Russians’ attacks.

But amid all this proper outrage, let’s not forget that the attack on truth began long before Mr. Trump’s candidacy. Just listen to what conservative thinkers and opinionators are now contritely admitting: their role in creating or enabling the division, anger and toxic atmosphere that prepared the Republicanconservative electorate to welcome, first, the hyperpartisan, burn-down-the-government tea party and then the tragic phenomenon of Mr. Trump [“Bomb squad,” Outlook, Dec. 16].

Yes, we must protect our democracy from the Russians, but let’s also shine a strong, disinfecting light on our own disinformation media that has been poisoning our electorate for decades. We ignore it at our peril.

Bill Conrad, Alexandria