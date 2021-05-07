A WHITE first-year student at Rutgers Law School was participating in virtual office hours last October when she used the n-word while quoting a legal opinion. She seems to have known the word was anathema since she gave a clear forewarning. “He said, um — and I’ll use a racial word, but it’s a quote.” We think she could and should have avoided using a word that is larded with so much hate and has caused so much pain and harm. But the controversy that has ensued — as too often happens in these increasingly fraught times — has gotten out of hand, leading toward censorship and speech codes rather than education and sensitivity.