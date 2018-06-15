An epitaph on the back of a headstone at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France on May 23. (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Thanks for “The Battle of Belleau Wood was brutal, hellish and forgotten,” the June 2 Retropolis article about the Battle of Belleau Wood [Metro]. A few years ago, I took a tour of Austria, Germany and France. As we were heading west toward Paris, our guide led us off the highway to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, where thousands of Marines, killed in the Battle of Belleau Wood, are buried.

It was one of the great moving experiences of my life for multiple reasons, including the beautiful white crosses and the immaculately kept grounds, a testimony to the way our nation honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. I slowly walked down the rows, stopping in front of the grave of a Marine from Minnesota, and I teared up as I read the date of his death: Nov. 11, 1918. His sacrifice was personified by that one cross honoring a man who died on Armistice Day.

Thank you for reawakening that special day for me.