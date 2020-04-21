To see the current relevance of this antique wisdom, look no further than the media struggling to tell the huge and complex story of the novel coronavirus pandemic. News audiences are always wishing for less conflict — and promptly tuning out when they get what they’ve asked for. The storytellers fall back to basics, because the brain wants what it wants: a good guy and a bad guy, a hero facing a hurdle, a race against the clock.

As a struggle to beat a dangerous disease, the pandemic is a classic of humanity vs. nature. This upstart from the animal kingdom finds a way somewhere in China to jump the barrier into a human host. From there, it begins infecting people by the thousands, then the millions. It is an enigmatic foe, sometimes killing, other times causing no symptoms at all. Humans in skyscrapers and laboratories and mansions are racing against time for treatments and even a cure — yet we still have only a shadow of understanding about the nature of the thing we’re up against.

Is this a seasonal virus that will wane with warmer weather? Are survivors immune to another attack? Could remdesivir be a silver bullet? How much social distancing is enough to maintain a manageable level of threat? What are the prospects for an effective vaccine?

The list goes on, and every mystery is another conflict awaiting resolution, an answer or set of answers that make the story of covid-19 more, or less, devastating. All the while, patients and their caregivers are battling for life itself, and businesses large and small are upended by a menace they can neither see nor measure.

One day, these mysteries will all be resolved, but for now the unanswered questions, the flapping loose ends, feed the media’s hunger for a simpler story, one whose combatants are well-known and the confrontations rehearsed. If the conflict of human vs. nature is the stuff of genuine drama, then covid-19 through the human-vs.-human lens is pure melodrama. And it’s foolish to deny the potency of melodrama.

The president of the United States would not deny it. Bankrupt as a business mogul, he reinvented himself as the star of a television show, an overt mashup of conflict and melodrama built on the weekly confrontation of person against person, team against team. During daily infomercials from the White House briefing room, the president feeds conflict into the maw of the media. Trump against Europe. Trump against China. Trump against Govs. Whitmer, Cuomo and Hogan. Trump against the World Health Organization. Trump against the reporters who ask him questions. Trump against the scientists and statisticians who make projections.

When the bully pulpit is occupied by such a one-note preacher, it is a challenge for media storytellers to avoid being sucked into his tale. Thus, even as the drama of humanity vs. the virus plays out, more and more of the story is consumed by lesser conflicts. For example: Most Americans are doing our best to knock down the barely understood menace. We’re sheltering at home, venturing out only in masks or at a distance from others. We’re washing our hands raw. We’re alert to each headache or chill. Millions and millions and millions of people. On the other hand, a tiny number — a few dozen here, maybe a couple hundred someplace else — show up to chant for a little while outside a governor’s mansion or mayor’s office. The media story is America in Conflict. But what a pale story it is, as though Ahab were matched against a goldfish.

Which brings us to the internal conflict of people tested against ourselves. Whether as tellers or consumers of media stories, we choose the ones we emphasize. There are epics of a world in conflict with a pathogen, in which everyone has a part to play: the scientist at her bench, the nurse at a bedside, the student missing prom, the stocker filling store shelves, the patient in quarantine. Alternatively, there are sordid, depressing vignettes of political opportunism and finger-pointing.

Even now, in the telling, the saga of covid-19 is laying bare a conflict over who we want to be: noble characters in a harrowing masterpiece, or sad figures in a cautionary tale.

