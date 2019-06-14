Regarding the June 9 Metro article “SAT ‘adversity rating’ sparks debate”:

My son is profoundly deaf, and his voice and that of millions of other students are not being heard in the debate over SAT “adversity” ratings. The College Board’s omission: Documented disabilities, challenges or special abilities are not included in the adversity score.

Recently, fraudsters manipulated a legitimate accommodation to scam the system. How will the College Board ensure the potential response to the Operation Varsity Blues scandal does not disadvantage people with disabilities? The adversity rating does not recognize whether students have overcome adversity just to show up to take a standardized test.

If colleges aren’t able to see all definitions of adversity, including disabilities, in the adversity score, then companies may face a less diverse talent pool from which to hire.

College is a key to financial and career success, which is the rationale behind creating an adversity score. Yet only colleges are able to review the adversity score. Denying transparency to parents and students implies that there is something to hide in the way it is calculated.

I agree with Georgetown University professor Anthony P. Carnevale’s comment that with the adversity score, College Board chief executive David Coleman has “done a good deed, and he’s going to pay for it.” It doesn’t have to be that way, though. I encourage Mr. Coleman to step back and reevaluate how to achieve the College Board’s objectives of creating a more complete portrait of applicants.

Ellis Rosenberg, Potomac