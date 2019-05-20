Regarding the May 17 news article “Coming soon to the SAT: An ‘adversity score’ to reflect students’ challenges”:

The College Board’s decision to report adversity, however well-intentioned, should trouble anyone involved in higher education. Philosophically, is it even possible to measure the adversity encountered in one’s life? Pragmatically, could such a test ever be validated? Moreover, socioeconomic status is not the only form of adversity that prepares one for leadership. The College Board should not compensate for its perceived shortcomings in measuring aptitude for college-level work by creating another flawed metric.

Reporting scores to colleges but not to students adds to the admissions process’s lack of transparency. Such a metric will be gamed and manipulated. Imagine parents with means temporarily leasing residences in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

A candidate’s background is important; it should not be relegated to a numerical footnote that enhances or detracts from an SAT score. Such reporting institutionalizes a process by which admissions offices can jettison their responsibility to judge a student’s achievements in context and effectively outsource that duty to the College Board.

Kenan W. Yount, Charlottesville