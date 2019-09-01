If the College Board can bamboozle people into believing that its “overall disadvantage level” has been materially changed by calling it “Landscape,” the organization can boast that it can fool practically all of the people all of the time [“College Board revamps plan for adversity ratings on SAT,” news, Aug. 28].

Nearly universally called the “adversity score,” the plan was and is to provide demographic data for admissions officers at colleges and universities to put a finger on the scale for “disadvantaged” students. Social engineering is the name of the game in public higher education throughout the country, and both proposals reek of this motive.

One of the complaints regarding the “disadvantage” proposal was that some thought a single number could not communicate well the depth of what the College Board saw as disadvantages. So, the Landscape instrument provides distinctive but not different ratings on the neighborhoods in which students live, including crime data and number of single-parent families.

Now, the single number is gone, although colleges and universities can distill the information into a, well, single number. Oh, and Landscape is “transparent.”

The old and the new changes are both intended to codify alleged “white privilege” as an operative quality to be punished.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

Richard E. Vatz, Towson

The writer is a professor of rhetoric and communication at Towson University.

