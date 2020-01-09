Jim Sollisch should stop worrying about searching multiple grocery stores for the perfect avocado, which, in his Jan. 5 Outlook essay, “You should go to the grocery store every day. Several of them. Seriously,” he claimed to do.

If he’s concerned about what he would do with all that leisure time he would have if he weren’t shopping at least half of his days, he could volunteer at community centers in low-income neighborhoods and share strategies on shopping smart and cooking healthy. Or he could work to help bring grocery stores into food deserts. Or he could help to start neighborhood gardens in the food deserts so fresh, affordable local produce would be available in those localities.

Sheryl Luebke, Virginia Beach, Va.

Jim Sollisch’s tone-deaf ode to daily food shopping reeked of privilege. Food waste is a serious environmental issue, but it’s unrealistic to argue that most people should only buy tiny amounts of food at a time. What about the environmental impact of multiple car trips? Sollisch even brags about visiting five stores to buy one perfect avocado! There are many reasons some people choose to buy in bulk — from the exhaustion of working multiple jobs to a lack of access to neighborhood grocery stores.

Mr. Sollisch’s open disdain is based on his assumption that much of what they buy will go to waste. That may be true, but surely the answer is education around cooking and meal-planning, not a romantic trek in search of the right feta. While I, too, love the ritual of frequent food shopping, it’s a luxury, not a moral imperative. Compassion, not judgment, is the order of the day in discussions concerning food.

Aurora Zeledon, Silver Spring