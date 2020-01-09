Jim Sollisch should stop worrying about searching multiple grocery stores for the perfect avocado, which, in his Jan. 5 Outlook essay, “ You should go to the grocery store every day. Several of them. Seriously ,” he claimed to do.

If he’s concerned about what he would do with all that leisure time he would have if he weren’t shopping at least half of his days, he could volunteer at community centers in low-income neighborhoods and share strategies on shopping smart and cooking healthy. Or he could work to help bring grocery stores into food deserts. Or he could help to start neighborhood gardens in the food deserts so fresh, affordable local produce would be available in those localities.