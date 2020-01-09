Sheryl Luebke, Virginia Beach, Va.
Jim Sollisch’s tone-deaf ode to daily food shopping reeked of privilege. Food waste is a serious environmental issue, but it’s unrealistic to argue that most people should only buy tiny amounts of food at a time. What about the environmental impact of multiple car trips? Sollisch even brags about visiting five stores to buy one perfect avocado! There are many reasons some people choose to buy in bulk — from the exhaustion of working multiple jobs to a lack of access to neighborhood grocery stores.
Mr. Sollisch’s open disdain is based on his assumption that much of what they buy will go to waste. That may be true, but surely the answer is education around cooking and meal-planning, not a romantic trek in search of the right feta. While I, too, love the ritual of frequent food shopping, it’s a luxury, not a moral imperative. Compassion, not judgment, is the order of the day in discussions concerning food.
Aurora Zeledon, Silver Spring