The Nov. 20 KidsPost article “Man’s home is merry and (very) bright,” about the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” was a cheery, fun human-interest story. I have no doubt the local gentleman whose extensive Christmas decorations were featured is a good person with positive intentions.

But I cannot fathom why no one considered the environmental impact of these displays in celebrating this activity. The news here is that, while the course of global climate change is accelerating, and scientists and policymakers around the world are frantically attempting to make this dire reality understood and to forestall environmental catastrophe, other people continue with activities such as this Christmas lights contest.

If all involved fully understood the actual cost to humanity of building and powering these displays — and ultimately discarding the pounds of metal and plastic involved — they would not continue. What message does it send to children to write occasional articles in KidsPost about pollution and climate change but treat a profoundly wasteful and irresponsible activity such as this as pure fun? No happy memories of seeing these bright lights are likely to compensate for the pain and suffering they and their descendants face.

Alix Beatty, Chevy Chase