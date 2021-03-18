Little known until the past two years or so, SPACs are basically shell companies that raise capital in an initial public offering and then use that capital to merge with a start-up company, usually within two years. For the merger target, this is a speedier, less regulated alternative to going public on its own. In particular, start-ups can pitch investors upbeat narratives equivalent to the “forward-looking statements” that might otherwise be prohibited. For the SPAC sponsors, the attraction is a huge payoff. SPACs are rapidly superseding “traditional” IPOs; the $166 billion in SPAC-led deals announced in the first quarter of 2021 exceeds the total for all of 2020, according to recent press reports.

Retail investors — i.e., ordinary people risking their rent money and retirement funds — can buy shares in SPACs, too. And many do, dreaming of making the kind of killing previously reserved for early IPO investors. DraftKings, a fantasy sports company, is probably the best example of a company that successfully went public via a SPAC. More recently, however, investors in electric-truck company Nikola lost money when short seller Hindenburg Research exposed weaknesses in the company, which had remained hidden as it went public through a SPAC.

Given SPACs’ novelty, it’s harder than usual for ordinary investors to understand what the SEC called the “distinct risks” of investing in them, which are complex but boil down to the fact that everything depends on the sponsors. Unless the merger target they choose has a truly profitable future, as opposed to one of the many start-ups out there with a “story” and not much else, the regular people who buy into it will lose. And yet the incentives for sponsors are to merge quickly with a company — any company. To generate trust, SPAC sponsors are joining forces with celebrities ranging from former House speaker Paul D. Ryan to social-justice activist Colin Kaepernick to entertainer Ciara Wilson. Don’t be dazzled, the SEC warned on March 10: “It is never a good idea to invest in a SPAC just because someone famous sponsors or invests in it or says it is a good investment.”

The Senate Banking Committee has given bipartisan approval to President Biden’s pick for SEC chairman, Gary Gensler. A noted proponent of stricter financial regulation, Mr. Gensler will inherit the responsibility for curbing SPACs — which represent just one of many signs of possible froth in the markets. Asset-price inflation is an unintended but foreseeable consequence of the flood of investable funds unleashed by the Federal Reserve to fight the pandemic-induced recession. Hedge funds and the other big players can sink or swim on their own, but if Mr. Gensler is confirmed, a lot of his job may consist of helping to protect the little guy from getting soaked.