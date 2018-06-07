The May 30 special section on 1968 repeated a time- ­ honored error in the positioning of the famous “Earthrise” photograph from Apollo 8. The photo was taken by astronaut William Anders as the spacecraft emerged from behind the moon for the first time in lunar orbit. From 1985 to 1990, Anders was a senior executive at a corporation where I worked in government relations. I heard him tell the story several times, including to Sen. Al Gore in a meeting on NASA issues. The photograph should be rotated 90 degrees to the left so that Earth is on the left side of the moon. As Anders described the photo, he would point out that Apollo 8 “went around the moon, not up and over.” The photo certainly has more dramatic effect with Earth appearing to be rising above the moon, but the reality is Earth is to the left side of the moon.

Gordon M. Thomas, Arlington