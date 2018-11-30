Regarding the Nov. 27 Reliable Source item “Anti-Trump tweet posted by Arnold earns a visit from Secret Service”:

So, actor Tom Arnold was visited by Secret Service agents in response to a tweet he sent regarding President Trump. The Secret Service agents told Mr. Arnold, “In your type of case . . . what we’re concerned with a lot, too, is the audience it can reach, that it can incite somebody to do something.”

Oh, really?

But Mr. Trump’s rhetoric has no connection to pipe bombs sent to Democrats or a shooting spree in a synagogue or a car driven into a group of protesters? Sorry, Secret Service. If Mr. Arnold’s tweets are a threat, so are those of the tweeter in chief.

Sara F. Anderson, Arlington