As I read the April 2 front-page article “Dozens of clearance denials overruled,” two issues immediately came to mind.

The security clearance process is demanding and comprehensive. However, the overwhelming majority of applicants are approved, with only about 1 percent rejected. One has to be quite an outlier in terms of quality of character, past activities and trustworthiness to be denied a clearance. Having a “class” of 25 such individuals is just mind-boggling.

Second, the scandal shows how the president has turned the administration into a bazaar for foreign influence and corruption, possibly compromising national security at the highest level. The reasons for the initial denial for “Officials 1 and 2” were related to “foreign influence” and “outside activities.” Others were denied for “ties to foreign influence” and “conflicts of interest.” One wonders how safe our national secrets are and when and where they may be sold to the highest bidder.

Klara Bilgin, Fairfax