David Gribble, Haymarket
I am disgusted, depressed and dismayed by the Senate’s abdication of its duty of oversight of the executive branch. Senators have ceded their power. Putting aside the question of innocence or guilt, if a president can ignore and dismiss any request for documents or testimony Congress requests, what’s to oversee? Will our textbooks be revised to eliminate the whole idea of checks and balances?
Our government is being dismantled, weakened, corrupted and destroyed.
Mame Templeton, Silver Spring