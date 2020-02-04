This is much worse than “The Republican abdication” [editorial, Feb. 1]. By refusing to hear witnesses or consider more documents, the Senate, led by the Republicans, has rejected the Constitution and embraced the president’s ongoing corrupt and dictatorial behavior. Moreover, this is a shameful follow-on to congressional disregard of the Mueller investigation’s well-documented findings: The president encouraged Russian election interference and held justice in contempt — which is really more of the same thing as the impeachment charges. 

David Gribble, Haymarket

I am disgusted, depressed and dismayed by the Senate’s abdication of its duty of oversight of the executive branch. Senators have ceded their power. Putting aside the question of innocence or guilt, if a president can ignore and dismiss any request for documents or testimony Congress requests, what’s to oversee? Will our textbooks be revised to eliminate the whole idea of checks and balances?

Our government is being dismantled, weakened, corrupted and destroyed.

Mame Templeton, Silver Spring