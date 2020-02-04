This is much worse than “The Republican abdication” [editorial, Feb. 1]. By refusing to hear witnesses or consider more documents, the Senate, led by the Republicans, has rejected the Constitution and embraced the president’s ongoing corrupt and dictatorial behavior. Moreover, this is a shameful follow-on to congressional disregard of the Mueller investigation’s well-documented findings: The president encouraged Russian election interference and held justice in contempt — which is really more of the same thing as the impeachment charges.