Kathy Kiely’s Feb. 2 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: The Senate,” missed the forest for the trees. The Founders’ genius was in creating a legislative body designed to divide equal power among the states — large and small — and defend against the tyranny of the majority and inflamed popular passions. We would do well to be reminded of the simple statement engraved in the facade of the Dirksen Senate Office Building: The Senate is the Living Symbol of our Union of States.