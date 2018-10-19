The pride Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) conveyed in his Oct. 18 Thursday Opinion essay, “I’m proud of the Senate’s vote on Kavanaugh,” was purely self-serving. He referred to liberal smear tactics when the world saw an honest effort to get at the truth about a highly questionable Supreme Court nominee. He wrote of shouting mobs when the world saw outraged women exercising their First Amendment rights and willingly being detained for it. He is “proud of the Senate’s vote on [Brett M.] Kavanaugh” because he was able to claim victory. He claimed a similar triumph when he blocked hearings for President Barack Obama’s legitimate and highly qualified Supreme Court nominee. He also did not exude Senate pride when his party lost the vote to repeal Obamacare. Winning is not synonymous with good governing. The Senate is polarized and failing largely because of his ultra-partisan, obstructionist majority leadership.

Joseph C. Isaacs, Derwood

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) referred to the “mob” and “far-left activists” who annoyed Republicans during the hearings on Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. There has been an unwritten rule in the D.C. area: Outside of official duties, politicians are treated like anyone else. This tacit rule worked as long as politicians treated opponents as good but wrongheaded citizens, prodigal sons who would eventually return chastised but wiser. But those with bully pulpits have become bullies and insult comics. Decorum and manners count and are critical for tolerance. But they start at the White House and Congress.

Politicians have publicly funded podiums and broad media access. We don’t. We expect them to have manners and to not insult folks, tell lies about them or stir up hatred against them. When they instead use their position to demean fellow citizens and mock their concerns, you can expect the small fry to get a tad angry. And they’re going to show their anger when they have an opportunity.

I hope we’ll return to the times when we ignore politicians around town and see them just as fellow tired slugs eager to get home. That will happen when we, their fellow citizens, are listened to and treated with decency and respect by them.

Chris Centner, Reston