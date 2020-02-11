I was glad to hear the issue of childhood poverty raised in last week’s Democratic debate. Addressing child poverty at home and globally is perhaps the most important yet under-prioritized issue today. Worldwide, 250 million children in low-income countries are at risk of growing up with stunted brains because of poverty. And we know poverty can be mitigated with early-childhood development interventions such as parent training. Vulnerable children who receive early-childhood development can earn 25 percent more than their peers as adults. Early-childhood development programs produce a return on investment of 13 percent per year in economic, health and social benefits to society.

The U.S. government is not integrating early-childhood development into foreign assistance programs serving young children and their families. Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) are seeking to change this with S.B. 2715, the Global Child Thrive Act, which would improve effectiveness of international poverty-focused development and humanitarian assistance by integrating early-childhood development. This bill would help build the brains of the smallest of our world’s citizens without costing the U.S. taxpayer an additional penny.

Leila Nimatallah, Poolesville