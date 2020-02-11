I was glad to hear the issue of childhood poverty raised in last week’s Democratic debate. Addressing child poverty at home and globally is perhaps the most important yet under-prioritized issue today. Worldwide, 250 million children in low-income countries are at risk of growing up with stunted brains because of poverty. And we know poverty can be mitigated with early-childhood development interventions such as parent training. Vulnerable children who receive early-childhood development can earn 25 percent more than their peers as adults. Early-childhood development programs produce a return on investment of 13 percent per year in economic, health and social benefits to society.