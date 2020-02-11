The U.S. government is not integrating early-childhood development into foreign assistance programs serving young children and their families. Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) are seeking to change this with S.B. 2715, the Global Child Thrive Act, which would improve effectiveness of international poverty-focused development and humanitarian assistance by integrating early-childhood development. This bill would help build the brains of the smallest of our world’s citizens without costing the U.S. taxpayer an additional penny.
Leila Nimatallah, Poolesville