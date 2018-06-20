U.S. Border Patrol agents take into custody a father and son from Honduras near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 near Mission, Tex. (John Moore/Getty Images)

I am a mother and a grandmother, and I have been so outraged by President Trump’s policy of separating children from their parents that I hardly know where to begin. I never thought I’d see something like this happening in our country. It is almost impossible to wrap my head around the fact that Americans are forcing babies, young children and teens into concentration-camp-like facilities. How can anyone even sleep at night while this is going on?

“Zero tolerance”? Also zero compassion, zero courage to do the right thing, and zero ability to see and understand the toll this is taking on our national soul. The ramifications of this inhumane policy will continue to haunt us, and there will eventually be a day of reckoning.

Judith Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.

Regarding the June 17 Politics & the Nation article “Rate of separations at border may rise”:

I cried on Father’s Day. I was with my children and grandchildren, but I cried. When I became a U.S. citizen some 55 years ago, the judge who administered the oath was very clear in stating that we were unhyphenated Americans, we were Americans. I was so proud. Proud of my new country and proud of what it was doing in the world and within its borders. And I cried with pride. But this past weekend, I cried with sadness at how this great country could use its power to separate families “yearning to breathe free.”

This is not the same country I swore allegiance to; may it revert to the tolerance and civility it once had.

W. Michael McCulley, Mitchellville

Violence against the weak shows neither honor nor courage. The claim that, in separating children from their parents the United States was only upholding the law, was pure sophistry. Surely, the Statue of Liberty does weep, ashamed of these actions.

LaVaughn Queen, Hagerstown, Md.

On vacation, at the beach, beyond the twisted reach, maybe, of crazy sorrow, Édith Piaf singing “La Vie en Rose,” having fresh striper for dinner with a wonderful Virginia wine, until one look at the tube tells me children are being rounded up, separated from their families, terrorized, mistreated and left alone — and my appetite, my joie de vivre are trashed, and all I feel is guilt and hate for the unbelievable fools who are making all of this nightmare happen to lovely people in our times. It is an embarrassment and a crime that we are all witnessing right now, and something must be done, not later but right now.

Linn Barnes, Washington

The separation of children from their parents at the southern U.S. border had nothing to do with deterrence. The Justice Department implemented this policy for one reason: to force Congress to include funding for the president’s border wall in immigration legislation. President Trump and his administration bring new meaning to the phrase “by any means necessary” when it comes to keeping the president’s most touted campaign promise.

And while the president once boasted that Mexico would pay for the wall, now not only will American taxpayers fund Mr. Trump’s wall but also, sadly, Central American children have paid through suffering just to give the president leverage over legislators to build his wall.

Alan Guttman, Baltimore

Regarding the June 19 news article “Evangelicals hesitant to criticize Trump on border policy”:

What a man of Christian piety is Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Christians, obey the law, he thunders, forgetting that early Christians’ refusal to worship the Roman emperor, which was the law, got them in all kinds of trouble.

But I don’t remember Mr. Sessions supporting the laws of this country as they related to desegregation, equality and civil rights. And recently he refused to support the Affordable Care Act — the law of the land — in court. So, Mr. Sessions wants to enforce only the laws that he likes and that benefit his right-wing supporters. Seems like ­hypocrisy to me.

Edith Holleman, Silver Spring

Governors of states that sent or were thinking of sending National Guard troops to the border withheld or recalled their contingents because their action would have served the president’s effort to intern thousands of children in camps that resemble prisoner-of-war camps during the 1940s.

Our four living former first ladies were correct when they said the Republican administration’s policy is cruel and is of its own making.

Robert Mansker, Falls Church