Megan McArdle’s May 17 op-ed, “What the court gives, it can take away,” about the Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade, Brown v. Board of Education, etc., as “settled law,” was correct. In the Reagan administration, I was the lead person advising the solicitor general on matters such as abortion, busing, school prayer, etc. Concerning busing, I reversed the “settled law” of court-ordered racial-balance busing by showing it discriminated against minorities in requiring they be bused in inverse proportion to whites.

Post columnist William Raspberry interviewed me on that and the reversal of Roe, which I said would happen because Roe and Doe v. Bolton held that constitutional personhood was conferred at birth, a variable point. Even if one is pro-choice, that makes no sense, because it means a child born only five months after conception is a protected “person” but a 9-month-old preborn child isn’t. If pro-choice women lose their perceived right to abortion, it will be because of their support of Roe, one of the most ill-conceived decisions in Supreme Court history. As Ms. McArdle implied, it was based simply on a penumbra of Justice Harry Blackmun, who also didn’t realize the discrimination of racial-balanced busing.

Dennis Cuddy, Raleigh, N.C.