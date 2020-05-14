William C. Lane, Fairfax

Garrett M. Graff urged the federal government to respond far more aggressively to the pandemic and do so for a far longer period of time than many are recommending.

The essay pointed approvingly to the extreme actions taken by President Franklin Roosevelt during the Great Depression, actions that permanently transformed the federal government’s role in our economy. The economic impact of government expansion during the Great Depression does not support the position advocated by the author.

The federal government’s dramatic and increasingly active role in the economy during the Great Depression was not merely a four-year phenomenon. It was associated with extremely high unemployment figures for an entire decade. The annual unemployment rate did not fall below 14 percent from 1931 to 1940. The government’s response may have prolonged, rather than shortened. the crisis.

There is a strong and justifiable consensus in favor of providing significant short-term assistance to businesses and workers harmed by the pandemic. Another massive and permanent expansion of government, modeled on the New Deal, should be viewed with greater skepticism.

Perhaps the “storm we can’t see” is, in some respects, one we have already seen. In our efforts to address the serious harms caused by this crisis, let us neither forget nor rewrite history.

Ken Heyer, Great Falls

I agree with much of Garrett M. Graff’s writing on the pandemic’s damage. A dash of pessimism always has its place. But there is another sort of pessimism that overshoots the mark.

This is not the Great Depression. The Depression was not caused by a public health emergency.

The United States has two great assets that have not been used. First is the federal government’s capacity to coordinate efforts — distinct from the sums appropriated by Congress, whatever their size. The administration’s reluctance to use the Defense Production Act to make personal protective equipment is just one symbol of this.

Second is worldwide medical cooperation, which the Trump administration has disdained to join, symbolized by its undercutting of the World Health Organization.

Until we are energetically using the federal government’s coordinating capacity and proactive within the world medical community, the United States is not even trying. There is no basis for defeatism. Those in the way should stop dithering or be voted out. Right now, Americans can at least work in the certainty that we can do much better.

Clay Ramsay, Silver Spring

The May 9 news article “Trump lax with safety protocols” included a lengthy quotation from an anonymous source that concluded with the following sentence: “This is the first health crisis that has been politicized.”

This is a grossly inaccurate statement that ignores the all too recent (and still ongoing) political warfare over HIV/AIDS education, prevention and treatment. It is a grotesque, absurd and historically myopic statement.

Anders Bruce, Herndon

As an aficionado of horror films, I appreciated Eugene Robinson’s May 12 Tuesday Opinion column, “The killer is inside our house.” I would have added at the end: “Going back to work without appropriate safeguards in place is like the person in a horror movie hearing a sound in the basement after the lights have gone out who starts down the stairs to investigate. The audience is shrieking, ‘Don’t go down!’ ”

In the present case, the audience is two-thirds of the American people, according to a Pew Research Center poll, who think reopening is happening too quickly. They are silently shrieking, “No!” In the horror film, the person going down the stairs generally meets an unfortunate end.

I hope the artistic analogy proves to be a fallacy.

Anne Gruner, McLean