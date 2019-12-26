In the 19th century, the Supreme Court changed size seven times, in each instance for political reasons. Although then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s effort to pack the court in the 1930s was met with bipartisan opposition, the court got the message and upheld a number of Roosevelt’s signature pieces of legislation, including the Social Security Act and National Labor Relations Act.

Mr. McConnell predicted the Democrats would rue the day they used the “nuclear option” to eliminate the 60-vote rule on executive branch nominations and federal judicial appointments (excluding the Supreme Court); he, his colleagues in the Senate and the Republican establishment would do well to consider what could happen to their “lasting legacy” when they are on the losing end of elections, whenever that may be. Such consideration might lead to a modicum of humility about the wisdom of what they are doing, an interest in compromise instead of ideological triumph and condemnation instead of silence when political opponents are characterized as enemies, traitors and the like.