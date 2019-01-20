A sign outside the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum states that the museum is closed because of a partial government shutdown in Washington on Jan. 2. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding the Jan. 18 editorial “Surprise! We need the federal government.”:

Thanks to President Trump, the government shutdown provides a much-needed lesson on the need of government and regulation. In virtually every area in which regulations have been compromised and government employees have been furloughed, the citizens have suffered.

The president has done enough to reinforce the need for sound government and regulations. It should have been an eye-opener to Mr. Trump’s base. Isn’t it time to get back to work to alleviate the pain and suffering?

Alan Shefter, Boca Raton, Fla.