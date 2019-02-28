REMEMBER THE shutdown? Only a month ago, the five-week national embarrassment dominated the debate. Now it is an increasingly distant memory: President Trump’s disapproval rating spiked for a time but has quickly returned to its pre-crisis level.

Yet for some people, the shutdown is more than a memory. Government employees who failed to make rent or car or mortgage payments face permanent harm, even if they got back pay later. Contractors working for the federal government did not receive even late recompense, though many — security guards, janitors, food servers — can ill afford to miss a paycheck. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the country lost $3 billion during the fiscal fiasco. The Internal Revenue Service might require a year to deal with the backlog that developed as its workers sat at home. These harms should not be forgotten.

After Congress and the president finally reopened the government in late January, some lawmakers offered proposals to prevent a repeat. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) each pressed plans that would keep federal spending going in the event Congress failed to enact new spending bills or the president refused to sign them. To prevent lawmakers from just sitting back and letting the budget run on autopilot, Mr. Portman would have successive, automatic, across-the-board spending cuts kick in after 120 days. Mr. Warner, by contrast, would halt funding for Congress and the White House until they agreed on new spending bills; the policymakers themselves would feel pain.

Both plans carry the risk that lawmakers would find ways to shirk more and more responsibility, letting the budget simply re-up itself. Yet Mr. Warner’s proposal to guarantee that Congress and the White House would feel the pain in the event of another failure might act as a disincentive. The proposal should not be swept aside as the shutdown recedes from memory.

Nor should the plight of those contractors. Democrats pushed for a measure that would give the neediest back pay, but they have failed to overcome opposition among some congressional Republicans and at the White House. There is no principled reason to leave contractors shortchanged while regular government employees are made whole. They should not have to pay for Mr. Trump’s petulant demands for wall funding.

The shutdown mess is not yet cleaned up. Congress should not ignore it.