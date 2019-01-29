The Jan. 27 front-page headline “Pelosi’s stock soars on victory in deadlock,” by calling the end of the shutdown a “victory” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), fed into conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s narrative and virtually ensured the shutdown will resume in three weeks.

There was no victory here. The economic and personal costs of this shutdown were going beyond acceptable measures, and the administration finally agreed to a cooling-off period. There are no kudos for this but certainly an appreciation from the many who suffered.

If we want bipartisanship, we need to end the winners-and-losers mind-set. Yes, the American people have different mind-sets — many are not keen on the wall and some bristle at the president’s rhetoric — but there are places that a wall could be useful at stopping prospective immigrants before they cross. Let’s find a way to work together rather than to divide.

John R. Powers, Alexandria

The shutdown-ending funding agreement included a bipartisan, bicameral committee to negotiate an agreement on border security. Instead, there should be a committee made up of nonpartisan experts in the security field. If they decided that a wall is the best way to protect the border, then so be it. If they determined that there are other options that would be better, then that is what Congress should approve.

Marilyn Hamly, Williamsburg