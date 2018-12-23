Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks to reporters in Washington on Saturday, the first day of a partial federal government shutdown. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

I don’t know why GOP leaders were surprised by President Trump’s decision not to sign the spending bill and avoid a government shutdown [“Trump rejects stopgap budget,” front page, Dec. 21]. These are the big, flashy moments this guy lives for — seizing control and leaving the rest of the country in the dark about his next move.

Maybe some Republican leaders are a little disappointed to realize their president doesn’t care about them or their political fortunes any more than he does anyone else.

Joe Elliott, Asheville, N.C.