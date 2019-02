Thank you for the heartbreaking, compelling Feb. 11 front-page article about the struggles of Vicki Ibarra, “Devastated by one shutdown and dreading the next.” It put a human face on the real effects of a government shutdown. Unfortunately, there are likely hundreds more like her across the country. It’s the kind of story President Trump should read. But, of course, he won’t.

Michael P. Fruitman, Herndon