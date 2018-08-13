If news on the filmed callous and deliberate killing of a mother bear and cubs in her den doesn’t send a knot of sickness to the brain and stomach of any human, what would [“Mother bear, ‘shrieking’ cubs killed in their den by hunters, troopers say,” news, Aug. 11]? If one accepts the concept of a God and us as his creation, which I do, I must then ask, “What was God thinking?” Witness the slaughter of indigenous tribes by Europeans during empire building and then the killing of each other in two massive world wars, present-day stockpiling of nuclear arms as a measure of national respectability, putting virtually every living species on this planet on a path to extinction, while turning Earth into a toilet. Where is the next asteroid to herald a new start? Is it time?

In the meantime, I pray for the soul of every creature on this Earth. This includes that mother bear and her two cubs.

Thomas J. Myers, Martinsburg, W.Va.