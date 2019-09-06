Students from the faculty of medicine at the University of Hong Kong form a human chain to protest police brutality at the campus in Hong Kong on Thursday. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Jackson Diehl hit the nail on the head in his Sept. 2 op-ed, “History will remember how Trump responded to Hong Kong,” when he wrote that President Trump’s abject failure to weigh in on the risky but inspiring three-month-old pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong is sowing diplomatic confusion globally and creating political tremors in aspiring democratic states everywhere. Mr. Trump’s silence on Hong Kong’s call to freely determine its political future is a disgrace to the United States.

As Mr. Diehl well knows, having covered Warsaw during Poland’s particularly treacherous and pivotal martial-law period in the early 1980s, small nations and aspiring, prosperous former colonies such as Hong Kong listen to the smallest utterances of a U.S. president.

In our recent past, both Republican and Democratic presidents found the spine, and the diplomatic courage, needed to side with the global arc of history that bends toward justice. Not so with the present tenant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

On every politically relevant issue of our time, we hear only one thing: silence.

Joan McQueeney Mitric, Kensington

