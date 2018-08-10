Why solicit the opinions of former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon on any subject, as in the Aug. 1 front-page article “Trump feud with Kochs exposes GOP’s rifts”? If Bannon’s opinion is relevant, then an opposition opinion should also be represented.

The increasing frustration experienced by the majority of Americans, who are not part of President Trump’s base, is caused by the abundance of coverage of Trump and his flunkies’ lies, obfuscations and alternative facts.

The Post should improve its reporting on the silent majority who did not vote for Trump, especially considering that more than 10 million more voters cast their choice for someone other than Trump.

Melinda Duncan, Cypress, Tex.