Furthermore, the current egalitarian system as recently evolved makes me long for the political bosses of old who, behind their closed doors in a smoke-filled room, would never have put Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket.

George Hoskin, Burtonsville

Regarding the Feb. 5 editorial “An inevitable debacle”:

Contrary to much media coverage, the election results were defended just as they were supposed to be. A problem was detected, so elections officials went to paper ballots — just as planned. And just as had been recommended by many before the election.

So people had to await the manual counting results. So what? The only ones put out were the media folks and politicians who had to wait.

Jim Martin, Rockville

Consider the following: (1) Pete Buttigieg is declared winner in Iowa; (2) Bernie Sanders wins in New Hampshire; and (3) Joe Biden wins in South Carolina. This is well within the bounds of possibility — even probability. And what is the country and the Democratic Party left with? A muddle, with no clear front-runner and no idea of whom to coalesce behind to support in the primaries that follow. The only person who is going to come out of this mess looking smart is Mike Bloomberg, who will look brilliant because he decided not to play in these “preseason games.” This leads me to ask myself why any candidate with enough sense to preside over the country going forward would opt to participate in these meaningless early contests. And, above all, why Iowa?

It is high time for the Democrats to demand that Iowa conform to the practices and procedures that other states follow, if for no other reason than to avoid a repeat of the recent debacle. Failing that, it would more than make sense to have early states all participate in a single Super-Tuesday-type primary where the voters could truly measure the national appeal of the candidates, and where a true winner might emerge to contest the election that follows.