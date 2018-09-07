The Sept. 2 Business article “Getting wise to the real cost of wearing it and throwing it away” brought to mind a novel use of used clothing. When the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery placed a new glass roof over the Kogod Courtyard in 2007, 9,000 pairs of shredded blue jeans were placed in the steel substructure supporting the glass canopy. The acoustic absorbance provided by the jeans greatly reduced the reverberations produced by the canopy, improving the sound quality of the 28,000-square-foot courtyard.

Thomas P. Gage, Fort Washington

The writer is a docent at the

Smithsonian American Art Museum.