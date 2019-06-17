Sally Jenkins, in her June 13 Sports column, “U.S. women’s team is a true treasure. Pay its bounty.,” made a strong argument for equal pay for the U.S. national men’s and women’s soccer teams. However, the stronger argument is for a disparity in compensation between the two. Based on the facts set forth in Ms. Jenkins’s article, the women deserve to be paid more than the men. When the members of the men’s team demonstrate an equal level of dedication, commitment and intensity on the field, begin to win and generate similar viewer interest as the women, then there should be equality in pay.

Of course, U.S. Soccer is not going to pay the women more, but at least it should pay the women the same.

David Schlitz, Washington