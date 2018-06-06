China’s increased imperialism and militarization of its man-made islands in the South China Sea are cause for grave concern [“Mattis warns Beijing of consequences,” World Digest, June 3]. Perhaps the other countries claiming portions of the South China Sea — Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei — should construct their own jointly administered artificial islands under protection of the U.S. Navy, which would, of course, be permitted to maintain a base there as a deterrent to China’s expansionism.

Kurt M. Heyman, Wilmington, Del.