The corruption in Congress needs to end. The conduct of our elected representatives is reprehensible, and the greed is ruining our way of life. All citizens are feeling the debilitating effects of a Congress devoid of integrity, with no sense of accountability to the people its members represent or allegiance to the Constitution they pledged to honor. I receive their newsletters touting feel-good accomplishments, but they are overwhelmingly negated by the enormous transgressions against the people of this country. There are no differences between elected officials, regardless of party affiliation. Despite Congress decrying the unproductive distractions of impeachment, it seems it has indeed been very active and found a way to accomplish a devious undertaking of this magnitude behind the veil of the proceedings.