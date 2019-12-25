Regarding the Dec. 21 front-page article “Health-care lobby shows renewed clout in Congress to tune of billions”:

I am sickened by the passage of the $1.4 trillion spending package that was sent to the president for his signature, and I am especially disgusted by my Virginia elected officials’ votes in favor of it. All of the concessions to the pharmaceutical and health-care corporations are contrary to lawmakers’ promises to oppose such favors and are in direct conflict with what their constituents wish. This bill will result in higher costs for medications and health care and lower taxes for the major corporations that are fleecing U.S. citizens. And that is only as it relates to the health-care/pharmaceutical industry. What else is in this bill that poisons the American people?

The corruption in Congress needs to end. The conduct of our elected representatives is reprehensible, and the greed is ruining our way of life. All citizens are feeling the debilitating effects of a Congress devoid of integrity, with no sense of accountability to the people its members represent or allegiance to the Constitution they pledged to honor. I receive their newsletters touting feel-good accomplishments, but they are overwhelmingly negated by the enormous transgressions against the people of this country. There are no differences between elected officials, regardless of party affiliation. Despite Congress decrying the unproductive distractions of impeachment, it seems it has indeed been very active and found a way to accomplish a devious undertaking of this magnitude behind the veil of the proceedings.

How could Congress betray us like this? Who will lead us out of this mess?

Robert McGary, Oakton