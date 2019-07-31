The July 27 Religion article “Jews differ on Trump’s remarks against ‘Squad’ ” created a false equivalence between President Trump’s reactions and the views of the Squad of four freshman congresswomen. Instead, the focus should remain on their policy positions and votes.

To date, they’ve gotten a lot of attention, including praise from some in the American Jewish community and a surprising number of their Democratic Party colleagues. But they have yet to suffer any consequences, such as from a primary opponent in 2020 who might give one or more of them an incentive to soften or renounce their strongly held but misguided beliefs.

Lawrence M. Lesser, Rockville

