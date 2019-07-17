In her July 14 op-ed, “How Pelosi and ‘the Squad’ can come to terms,” Donna F. Edwards attempted to provide guidance on how the “the Squad,” a group of four young liberal Democratic freshman members of Congress, can work with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to accomplish their political goals. Ms. Edwards talked about the skirmishes between these four female representatives and Ms. Pelosi over policy but failed to recognize the real issue between them.

Ms. Pelosi is working hard to unite the Democratic Party — liberals and moderates — in the fight to defeat President Trump and his destructive agenda. This has to be job one for her and the Democrats. The members of the Squad are out to make a name for themselves and do whatever they can to make news. They have clearly lost sight of the need to compromise and to understand when it is important to join their party in a united front against the Republican agenda and Mr. Trump.

The media continues to give the Squad members far more coverage than they deserve. Their political following is very limited, yet there is an article almost every day about the sometimes outrageous things proposed or said by the Squad or their staffs. Media outlets do a disservice with continued overcoverage of the Squad. It’s time for the media to give the same coverage to Ms. Pelosi and the real Democratic agenda for 2020. Enough of the Squad sideshow.

Jared Wermiel, Silver Spring

