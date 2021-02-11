Republican senators are running out of fig leaves. Many still cling to the weak procedural argument that former presidents can escape justice because they have left office. But history does not offer an out this easy. A vote on jurisdiction has already been taken. A vote for acquittal will properly be regarded as “not guilty.”

So what are we to make of the intransigence of Republican senators in the face of compelling evidence?

A few (see Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz) seek to surf the wave of anger Trump has created. In a choice between their ambition and the health of the republic, the republic doesn’t stand a chance.

But this category does not cover most Senate Republicans. They simply want to avoid being political piñatas. Why become a MAGA target to punish a political figure who has already left office? Maybe there is a case to be the decisive 17th Republican vote for conviction. But who wants to be the useless seventh vote? Why take a massive risk to support a highly unlikely outcome?

It is my natural tendency to sympathize with their plight. We can’t expect routine heroism from public officials. But this time, heroism is the only honorable response.

Above all else, senators are determining the role of threats and intimidation in American politics. Trump gathered his misfit army to try to scare members of Congress into obedience. Now he threatens retribution against any elected Republican who calls him to account. His language often has overtones of violence, as it did in his speech on Jan. 6. His followers accurately interpreted his words, which repeatedly urged them to “fight,” to show “strength” and to intimidate disloyal members of Congress. This is politics as organized thuggery.

There is a stage of democratic decline in which political movements become attached to gangs and militias, and physical threats begin to replace civil discourse. Trump has brought American politics to this point. We have seen him urge violence against protesters at his rallies. (“Just knock the hell out of them. I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees.”) We have seen him fail to criticize violence by his supporters. The attack of Jan. 6 was the culmination of his strategic brutality.

The impeachment trial is not a useless or irrelevant exercise for a simple reason: Trump remains the single largest threat to the health of American democracy. A second Trump administration would be liberated from even establishment Republican constraints. During his last months in office, Trump was getting the knack of placing cronies in strategic positions at the departments of justice and defense. He was attempting to use his power to target enemies. He has allied his movement to armed radicals. He has shown the ability to turn the fanaticism of his supporters into a tool of political and physical intimidation. And his bitterness and sense of grievance are bottomless.

Elected Republicans have turned away from this before, hoping the Trump storm would simply pass. Each time it has gained in strength and destructive power. Now Republican senators have the opportunity to disqualify Trump from holding future office. In this circumstance, a failure of duty is not understandable. It would be the evidence of moral cowardice at a consequential moment of national testing.

Everyone strives to be the hero of his or her own story. Who really wants to play a bit part in the deterioration of the constitutional order? Republican senators who refuse to hold Trump to account would be complicit in the advance of political violence. If they wilt under Trump’s continuing promises of political retribution, they would be pitiful custodians of the American ideal.

But the opposite is also true. A well-timed act of political courage can be the most valued possession of a political lifetime. In this case, it would honor an oath, inspire others, and push our politics toward peace and sanity. This is entirely unlikely, but completely necessary.

