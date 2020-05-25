More than 30 years ago, the city of Bowie was pressured by the federal government to reduce its wastewater nutrient output. As a member of the City Council and an engineering staff member of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, I had access to an excellent technical library and a fellow staff member who was a member of the Chesapeake Bay Scientific Advisory Committee. The upshot was that a new sewage treatment technology, biological nutrient removal (BNR), was optimized by Clifford Randall of Virginia Tech over about 15 months of experimentation with the Bowie plant. The result was a plant output of one teaspoon of nutrients per 8,000 gallons of water. Bowie received a state award for that effort. Mr. Randall improved many large plants, including the District’s, to receive the highest environmental awards of our nation. Our new operation costs were 9 percent less than the former, more polluting technology.
It is my understanding that BNR is now the standard technology for wastewater treatment facilities. What are these nonconforming plants waiting for?
Gene Kiley, Bowie