Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday to discuss the disappearance and alleged killing of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. (Leah Mills/AP)

Regarding the Oct. 17 front-page article “Pompeo visit seems to favor conciliation over confrontation,” about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia to discuss missing Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi:

Will the State Department fulfill its mandate under the Daniel Pearl Freedom of the Press Act and investigate this outrage against journalism and a truth-speaking journalist?

Del Atwood, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia