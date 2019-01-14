European Union Ambassador to the United States David O'Sullivan speaks during a forum on the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

It was with considerable distress that I read the State Department has downgraded the European Union ambassador’s protocol status [“U.S. downgrades status of E.U.’s ambassador,” news, Jan. 9]. While the E.U. ambassador position may not be widely known to many, it is highly regarded by those of us who have dealt with and come to know Ambassador David O’Sullivan. Mr. O’Sullivan is an outstanding diplomat in the true sense of the term. He is extremely knowledgeable about current issues affecting this country, including, in particular, Brexit’s fallout and U.S. trade relations with our allies.

Equally significant, Mr. O’Sullivan is respectful and respected by all who know him, dignified and intelligent, and his observations and advice on international relations are invariably incisive. The State Department’s petty, petulant maneuver is shameful and should be reversed.

Peter C. Kissel, Washington

The writer is national president of the Irish American Unity Conference.